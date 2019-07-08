HOLLY SPRINGS
Verna Mae Rogers McAlexander, 88, passed away July 1, 2019 at Hermitage Gardens in Oxford surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 26, 1930 to John Daniel Rogers and Bennie Elizabeth Brown Rogers in Benton County. Verna moved to Holly Springs at the age of 16 with her sister to begin nursing school in 1947 at the North Mississippi Hospital. She graduated in 1950 and began her nursing career of 58 years in Holly Springs. She continued her career at the Marshall County Hospital, Marshall County Health Department, Home Health and the Marshall County School system as the school nurse. She spent many hours caring for in-home patients in and around Holly Springs and Marshall County. She was a member of Red Banks Baptist Church, the Pilot Club and the Holly Springs Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Robert “Bob” Marion McAlexander, her parents John Daniel Rogers and Bennie Elizabeth Brown Rogers; brothers, Ferrell, W.B., Bobby, Charles Rogers and daughter-in-law Martha Hurdle McAlexander. She leaves five children, Dianne Dickerson, Bobby McAlexander, Larry (Farrah) McAlexander, Brenda (Ronnie) Shaw, Doug (Lyla) McAlexander; sister, Martha Jean Rogers DeBerry; 13 grandchildren and spouses; three step-grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Service was held Friday, July 5, 2019 at Holly Springs Funeral Home. The family requests that memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.