Tommye Grace Arnold, 92, passed away July 4, 2023, at Great Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Byhalia. She was a former resident of Wesley Meadows Retirement Community in Hernando for the past 7 years.
She was born on September 17, 1930, in Bude, Mississippi, to the late Rev. Reagan T. and Nicholeene Germany. She moved to Madison, Miss., with her husband in 1960, where she enjoyed flowers, gardening, cooking and spending time with family. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Jackson.The funeral service was held on July 7, 2023, at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison with internment following in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John U. Arnold of Madison; her sister, Evelyn Holsenback of Union, Miss.; her brother, Henry Doyle Germany of Tanner Williams Community, Miss.; and son-in-law, Ken Geiser of Carrollton, Texas.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Arnold Geiser of Carrollton, Texas; son, Don W. Arnold (Beverly) of Hernando; three grandchildren, Laura Arnold Parsons (David) of Lakeland, Tenn., Haleigh Geiser Weger (Jordan) of Carrollton, Texas, and Jessalyn Geiser of Carrollton, Texas. She leaves two great grandchildren, Landon Parsons and Lanie Parsons both of Lakeland, Tenn.