Southaven
Thomas Wayne Hartman, loving father of four, of Southaven, died from a gunshot wound at 12:30 p.m. on May 9 in Memphis, Tenn. at 41 years old. He was born July 18, 1977 in Memphis. He was a career salesman and manager for TAP Enterprises, J&D Liquidators, and most recently American Freight Furniture. Tommy, as known by friends and family, was highly regarded as a light-hearted friend full of wit and humor and was dedicated to providing a loving home for his children. He is survived by his parents Frank and Paula Hartman of Southaven and Dean and JoAnn Macklin of Nesbit; three siblings Tabitha in Rayne, Louisiana and Franklin and Anthony in San Antonio, Texas; four step-siblings, Christine in Hernando, Robert in Southaven, Dawn in Southaven, and Tyler of Salt Lake City, Utah: his four children, Thomas Jr., Maycee, Peyton, and Delani; five nieces and nephews; two grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Twin Oaks Funeral Home (290 Goodman Road East, Southaven, MS 38671).