Swatzyna Obit

Roger Clement Swatzyna 61 of Hernando passed away at his home on August 10, 2021. He was a graduate of Bishop Byrne High School, Class of 1978. Roger served in law enforcement his entire career which spanned over forty years. He retired from the Shelby County Sheriffs Office after eighteen and a half years of service. He recently retired from Hernando Police Department after fifteen years of service. Roger was a Mason and a member of Hernando Lodge # 51. Roger is survived by his wife, Sibonie Swatzyna of Hernando, daughters, Kelly Cooley of Memphis, Laura Swatzyna of Olive Branch and Tara Swatzyna of Hoover, AL and grandchildren, Taylor and Mia Swatzyna and Nori Ammer. He also leaves his brothers, Ronald Swatzyna (Shelia) of League City, TX, Steve Swatzyna of Memphis and Roman Swatzyna of Hernando and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and fellow law enforcement personnel who will miss him greatly. A celebration of his life will be 2 pm, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Hernando Funeral Home the family will begin greeting friends at 12 pm.
THE FAMILY IS REQUESTING IN LIEU OF FLOWERS
If you would like to donate in memory of Roger Swatzyna, Please make check payable to
HERNANDO POLICE DEPARTMENT.
On the bottom of check write in memory of Roger Swatzyna.
Please mail checks to:
Hernando Police Department
932 Gates St
Hernando MS 38632
Hernando Funeral Home
662 429-5260
www.HernandoFuneralHome.com
THE FAMILY IS REQUESTING IN LIEU OF FLOWERS
If you would like to donate in memory of Roger Swatzyna, Please make check payable to
HERNANDO POLICE DEPARTMENT.
On the bottom of check write in memory of Roger Swatzyna.
Please mail checks to:
Hernando Police Department
932 Gates St
Hernando MS 38632
Hernando Funeral Home
662 429-5260
www.HernandoFuneralHome.com