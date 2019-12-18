FLORIDA
Robb, Stephen L., 60, of New Port Richey, Forida, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior on August 3, 2019. He was born on October 7, 1958 in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, and was raised in Tampa, Florida. He also lived in Virginia, Tennessee, and Mississippi, before returning to Florida in 2013. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lorne and Gail; and grandparents, Stew and Mina, and Roy and Laura; an uncle, Barry; and an aunt, Shirley. He is survived by two sons, David (Kat) and Chris; four grandchildren, Kyle, Jameson, Davin, and Daphne; two sisters, Becki (Steve) and Lisa (Tom); two brothers, Mitch (Sandra) and Mike (Patti); stepmother Helen; an uncle, Bill (Carol); an aunt, Mary Jo; and former wife and continued friend, Bettye, as well as several cousins and step-siblings. Steve graduated from Leto H.S., then spent eight years in the USMC. He was an accomplished handyman by trade. He had a servant heart and enjoyed visiting with fellow veterans, helping where he could. He was an avid reader and enjoyed landscaping, and spending time with family and friends. He was very proud of and thankful for his sons and their families. He was proud of being a US Marine, and he was thankful for the work of Jesus Christ on the cross. He was laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, with military honors.