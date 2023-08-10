Stanley Stewart House (Stan) was born on September 24, 1956, in Highland, Illinois to Annie Mae Flynn House and Willis Jackson House. He was welcomed by his older brother, Jack, his grandparents, and a host of other family members.
Stan grew up in Horn Lake surrounded by his grandparents, aunts and uncles, and a number of loving cousins. He developed into an exceptional youth golfer and was an honor student, dedicated Thespian, and star football player in high school. He ultimately played collegiate golf at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi where he majored in mathematics.
Stan taught mathematics and coached high school football for several years and continued to serve as a “teacher-coach” for his sons, numerous other young people, and those he supervised. He was awarded his MBA from Belhaven University receiving the Outstanding Student Award for MBA programs. After his tenure in education, Stan began a decades-long career in the elevator industry retiring as the manager of the Kone Elevator office in Birmingham, Alabama in January 2022.
Commitment to his faith, family, and community was an integral part of who Stan House was. He served as President of the Methodist Wesley Foundation in College and was active in MYF in his childhood church in Horn Lake, After confirmation as an Episcopalian in 1988,he served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister and was on the vestry of his church in Como, Mississippi and in Hollywood, Florida as well as being an usher for his church in Birmingham, Alabama.
After retirement to Bent Tree in Jasper, Georgia, Stan enjoyed Bent Tree golf, pickleball, square dancing, and other activities of the community. He also loved worshiping at Holy Family Episcopal Church and especially appreciated the friendliness of the congregation and the uplifting nature of the clergy and staff.
According to his family, Stan was the perfect, loving husband to his wife of 45 years, Lynn Jenne’ House, an outstanding father to his sons and their wives, Stewart Andrew House and Ruth Schuyler House, Matthew Stanley House, and Amy Beth House, as well as to his foster daughter, Petya Whelan and her husband, Ben.
Stan took great delight in being a doting grandfather to his granddaughters, Avery Flynn House, Paige Louise House, and Colfax Elizabeth House, and thoroughly enjoyed watching them grow into the lovely young women they are.
Stanley Stewart House exemplified all that a Godly man should be—loving, giving, compassionate, devoted and committed. His legacy is reflected in the countless individuals he touched with his kindness, patience, and generosity. The loss of his earthly presence in our lives has left a void that, with God’s grace, will only be filled when we reunite in our heavenly home.
Memorial service will be 1:30 on Saturday, August 12 at the Horn Lake Methodist Church in Horn Lake, Mississippi.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either St. Jude Hospital or Horn Lake Methodist Church.