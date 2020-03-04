HERNANDO
Sonya Tracy Pounders (Tracy), 88, of Hernando passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home. Tracy was born on June 23, 1931 in Tishomingo County. She was an only child to mother Lealier Martin. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Quinton Pounders, and her beloved dog, Mud. Survivors include her only child, Beverly Weaver of Hernando; two grandchildren, Melissa Cookston of Hernando and Mark Nichols of Belmont; four great-grandchildren, Jacob Nichols of Berkeley, Michigan, Audrey Failla of Sterling Heights, Michigan, Lauren Cookston of Hernando, and Chad Nichols of Belmont, and one great-great-grandchild, Evelyn Failla of Sterling Heights, Michigan. Tracy marched to the beat of her own drum. She was an avid gardener. She had her own special names for everyone’s pets and was known to be a great friend to any and all animals. She was an artist, specializing in acrylics and still-life. A Celebration of Life is to be held at Hernando Funeral Home on Friday, March 6 with a visitation for family and friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Burial services will be held at a later date.