Shirley Ann White

Shirley was a proud  m i l i t a r y  wife. For 24  years, she  patriotically served our country by lovingly supporting her husband, Jay, during  his military service. Mrs.  White, although very independent and strong, loved  her family immensely. Her family was her life, her pride, and her joy. She was a selfless and kind soul - always putting others before herself. 

Mrs. White was a true woman of God, with an unwavering faith and spirituality. Her positive outlook and sweet  nature, led her to be a “Prayer  Warrior.” She would often  pass many evenings praying  for others to know and feel God’s will.  

Mrs. White had a very curious mind and was always  learning. She was an adventurous traveler and an avid reader, with a particular love for history. She would often  spend many hours exploring museums, sharing her love of  history with her family. She loved education and went  back to college later in life to  receive her Master’s Degree in Art History from the University of Memphis.

Shirley will truly be missed by all that  knew and loved her.  

Shirley Ann White is survived by her devoted husband, Jay White of South aven, MS; three daughters, Kristen White of Southaven; Elizabeth (Nathaniel) Von Allmen of Nesbit, MS; and  Jennifer (Randy) Tatum of  Southaven; two sisters, Lois  (Richard) Parkhurst of Pekin,  IL; and Geneva (Roger) King  of Manito, IL.  

Shirley was preceded in death by parents, James Thomas White and Nancy  Brooks White; and one sister,  Ruth Schaffer.  