Shirley was a proud m i l i t a r y wife. For 24 years, she patriotically served our country by lovingly supporting her husband, Jay, during his military service. Mrs. White, although very independent and strong, loved her family immensely. Her family was her life, her pride, and her joy. She was a selfless and kind soul - always putting others before herself.
Mrs. White was a true woman of God, with an unwavering faith and spirituality. Her positive outlook and sweet nature, led her to be a “Prayer Warrior.” She would often pass many evenings praying for others to know and feel God’s will.
Mrs. White had a very curious mind and was always learning. She was an adventurous traveler and an avid reader, with a particular love for history. She would often spend many hours exploring museums, sharing her love of history with her family. She loved education and went back to college later in life to receive her Master’s Degree in Art History from the University of Memphis.
Shirley will truly be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Shirley Ann White is survived by her devoted husband, Jay White of South aven, MS; three daughters, Kristen White of Southaven; Elizabeth (Nathaniel) Von Allmen of Nesbit, MS; and Jennifer (Randy) Tatum of Southaven; two sisters, Lois (Richard) Parkhurst of Pekin, IL; and Geneva (Roger) King of Manito, IL.
Shirley was preceded in death by parents, James Thomas White and Nancy Brooks White; and one sister, Ruth Schaffer.