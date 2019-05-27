Olive Branch
On Saturday, May 25, 2019, Olive Branch resident, Shirley Ann Smith Adams, 83, peacefully surrendered to her Lord and Savior. Ms. Adams was born on March 4, 1936 in Starkville to Jessie Clyde and Ruby V’Lane Smith. She resided at Silver Creek Senior Living Community in Olive Branch and was recently admitted to the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee. She was a member of Cedar View Baptist Church in Olive Branch. Ms. Adams leaves behind her husband of 64 years, William Maurice Adams Sr., and their seven children; William Maurice Adams, Jr. (Lori), Marilyn Booth (Ricky), Kim Shaheen (Robert), Bridget Cornelius (Glenn), Linda Wolf (Rick), Randy Adams (Elaine), and Dana Adams (Gina). Her large and loving family included 21 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Her precious grandson, James Clayton Adams, preceded her in death, as did her siblings, Billy Smith and Louise Smith Ming of Starkville, and Charles Smith of Columbus. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Smith Yessak, of Mountain View, Arkansas. At an early age, Ms. Adams learned to cook and sew. She continued these as hobbies through her entire life. She compiled her recipes and created her very own cookbook, and sewed many dresses, quilts, aprons, and rag dolls through the years. Her specialty was homemade Christmas ornaments which she made for each family every year. She was also an amateur photographer and several of her photos won ribbons in local contests. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Brantley Funeral Home in Olive Branch, with visitation at 1 p.m., and funeral at 2 p.m. Following the service, Ms. Adams will be laid to rest in Desoto Memorial Gardens, 630 Star Landing Road East, Southaven. Afterwards, a reception will be hosted by Cedar View Baptist Church. John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.