Georgetown, Texas
Sharon was born in Columbus, Indiana and formerly lived in Hernando. She was currently residing in Georgetown, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry “Al” Chapman; her parents, Betty and Vernon “Boots” Gressel; her brothers, Tim Gressel and Dave Gressel. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Kathy (Gressel) and Glen Millican of Georgetown; their children, Glen Millican Jr. and family of Albuqueque, New Mexico and Lisa (Millican) Skidmore and family of Cedar Park, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Glinda Gressel and their daughter Heather (Gressel) Crabb and family; nephews, Shawn Gressel and family, Chris Gressel and family, Christy (Gressel) Bolliger and family, Josh Gressel and family; niece, Mandy (Gressel) Burrell and family. The service will be at Hernando United Methodist Church, 1890 Mt. Pleasant, Hernando on May 18, 2019 at 2 p.m.