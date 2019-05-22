Hernando
Ryma Jean Calvert, 82, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hernando First Presbyterian Church, where she was a member. Mrs. Calvert was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Calvert, and a son, Larry Dale Samples. Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Jean Reid of Hernando and Janet Lynn Warren (Johnny) of Collierville, Tennessee; sons, Verdan L. Samples (Tina) of Southaven, Daniel Samples (Diana) of Nesbit, Thomas Lynn Samples (Debbie) of Hernando, Billy Samples (Marie) of Hernando; sister, Donna Eiland (Shannon) of Hernando; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.