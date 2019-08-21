COLDWATER
Roger Paulson, 84 passed away August 13, 2019 at his home. He was born in Webster, Wisconsin on Feb. 23, 1935 to Palmer D. Paulson and Florence Johnson Hodges. Roger was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving with Elvis Presley. He is survived by his daughter, Tonya Sue Bearce (Kenny) of Coldwater; brothers, Dennis Paulson (Sharon) of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Ronald Paulson (Sherry) of Belvedere, Illinois; daughter of the heart, Laurie Joseph of Racine, Wsconsin; granddaughters, Tabbitha McKinnon of Iowa, Jacklynn McKinnon of Coldwater, and Cheyenne Pridemore of Kentucky and many nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marcelene Franks; brothers, Milton Paulson, Henry “Hank” Paulson and Larry Paulson and stepbrother, Donnie Hodges. Hernando Funeral Home.