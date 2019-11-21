HORN LAKE
Robert “Eddie” Watson, 66, passed away Nov. 10, 2019 at his home. He was retired after 47 years of service with Delta Airlines. Eddie was also a member of Summit Church in Nesbit. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Watson; children, Alec Watson and Austin Ash; sister, Melanie Richardson (Ronnie); mother, Christine Watson; eight nephews and four nieces. Eddie was preceded in death by his son, Jacob Ash and father, Robert Watson. Service was at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Summit Church, 2701 Highway 51 North, Nesbit, with visitation at 1 p.m. Interment followed at New Bethlehem Cemetery. Hernando Funeral Home has charge.