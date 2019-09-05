DESOTO COUNTY
Robert “Bob” S. Adair, 89, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Methodist Hospice House in Memphis, Tennessee. Bob was a Korean War veteran and served his country honorably. He retired from Kellogg’s as an operator after 27 years. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and The Sons of Confederate Veterans. Bob’s favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, who will miss him dearly. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Cheri Adair; two children, Tracy Adair and Peggy Michele Adair; and his siblings, Benny Adair, Jimmie Sue Wilson, and JoAnn Bolin. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A funeral service was held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St., Olive Branch.