DESOTO COUNTY
Robert Bailey Whitten, a 76-year resident of DeSoto County and longtime resident of Hernando, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Oxford. He was 90 years old. Whitten was born in Terry, to the Rev. Milton Clay Whitten and Mallie Bright Whitten. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Vera Pounders Whitten, his second wife of over 15 years, Dorothy Hurt Whitten; three brothers, Milton, Edward Lee, and James Whitten, and one sister, Shirley Whitten Wilkinson. Whitten was a star athlete at Hernando High School and Northwest Community College and played football at Ole Miss. He worked for many years in the newspaper business, first at the DeSoto Times and later at the Memphis Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Press-Scimitar. An avid hunter and sportsman, Whitten’s greatest joys were found in his family, the outdoors and in stadiums on autumn days watching his beloved Ole Miss Rebels. Whitten is survived by a son, Robert Bailey Whitten II (Bob) of Oxford, and a daughter, Amy Dale Whitten of Brandon. A brief graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Hernando Memorial Park Cemetery, preceded by visitation from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at Hernando Funeral Home at 2285 Highway 51 South, Hernando, MS 38632. The family wishes to express deep appreciation to the many loving individuals at Oxford Health and Rehab Center in Oxford, who supported and cared for Mr. Whitten during the twilight years of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.