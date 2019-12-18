SOUTHAVEN
Reagan “Lil Man” Cale Sandy, age 15, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Southaven. He was a student at DeSoto Central High school. He leaves his father, Stephen Joel Sandy of Southaven; mother, Shannon Murphy Fouts and stepfather Phillip Fouts of Fort Payne, Alabama; his grandparents, James and Patricia Sandy of Southaven; four sisters, Devin R. Martin, Delaney B. Martin of Memphis, Tennessee, Elizabeth Kate Fouts of LaGrange, Georgia and Rilynn C. Sandy of Olive Branch. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis Doyle and Carolyn Murphy of Walnut. Reagan was born Nov. 18, 2004 and attended DeSoto Central from first grade through the ninth grade. He practiced Taekwondo and received his Black Belt at Boswell’s Taekwondo ATA in Southaven. He joined Boy Scouts of America Troop 73 in Southaven in 2018. He was a Star Rank Scout, and was actively working toward the Life Rank. He enjoyed playing ball and video games with his friends, camping, hiking, rafting and riding horses. His family and friends will always remember him as a prankster and jovial person. A celebration of his life was held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Heritage Church in Southaven at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations be made to BSA Troop 73 in Southaven (https://tinyurl.com/utpcr6l).