Lake Cormorant
Phillip “Jack” Milton Hall Sr. of Lake Cormorant, was born Feb. 2, 1934 in Monticello, to James W. and Mae Hall. He went to with the Lord on June 10, 2019 at his home in Lake Cormorant. Jack will be greatly missed by his wife of sixty-five years, Joyce Stanford Hall, his son, Phillip Hall, Jr. and wife Monica of Walls, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and one brother. Service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Hernando Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in New Bethlehem Cemetery.