Philip Arthur Fiedler, 85, of Olive Branch MS, went to be home with the Lord on January 26, 2023.
Phil was born on May 22, 1937 in Columbia City, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Geraldine Fiedler, infant great grandson Lucas Fiedler, and his loving wife of 60 years, Carol Jean (Taylor) Fiedler whom he married on August 22, 1958. He is survived by their four children, Glenn (Rosemary) Fiedler of Grand Rapids, MI; Greg (Jodi) Fiedler of New Wilmington, PA; Galen (Maritta) Fiedler of Ispringen Germany; and Tanya (Jeremy) Klausner of Windsor, CO, as well as 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers: Dave(Hergard) Fiedler of San Antonio. TX; Jim (Sharon) Fiedler of Van Wert, OH; and Ron (Barb) Fiedler of Grand Junction, CO.
Phil was a faithful believer in Christ and had a lifelong passion to share the gospel with others and lived as God’s ambassador to all. He served in many capacities including Public School Teacher, Church song leader, Sunday school teacher, Spanish Teacher. He, along with his wife and children, served In Sierra Leone West Africa as missionaries for many years , serving as maintenance Superintendent and Christian Education Professor at Jui Bible College.
He was a faithful member at Longview Heights Baptist Church.
As 1 Thessalonians 4:13 says, “We grieve, but not as those without hope.” The family would like to express their appreciation to everyone for their prayers and loving support.