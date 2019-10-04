NESBIT
Peggy J. Miller McGowen, 85, passed away Oct. 1, 2019 at her home in Nesbit. She was born June 9, 1934 in Memphis to William and Sally Miller. Peggy was a member of Goodman Oaks Church of Christ in Southaven. She was preceded in death by her husband, Searcy McGowen; parents, William and Sally Miller and sisters, Charlyne Gray and Betty Coker. Peggy is survived by three sons, Ernest A. Heath III (Drury), Timothy Heath (Dawn) and Searcy McGowen III (Karen); two daughters, Pam Edwards (Kirby) and Marguerite Woolfolk (Billy); two brothers, Bill Miller Jr. and Charles Sullivan; seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct, 4, 2019 at Goodman Oaks Church of Christ in Southaven with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at New Bethlehem Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Goodman Oaks forthe Ken Joines Scholarship Fund.