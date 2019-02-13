COLDWATER
Peggy Elaine Tatum Mullen was born Jan. 15, 1933 to Stephen Lee Tatum and Mary Emma Garrett Tatum on a farm just south of Cleveland. She passed away on Feb. 12, 2019 at her residence in Coldwater. Peggy, graduated Cleveland High School in 1951 and attended Delta State, majoring in commercial art. She married Walter Frank Mullen Jan. 21, 1953 and moved to Denver, Colo. where he was stationed at Lowery Air Force Base to enjoy the military life. Peggy and Frank had ﬁve children, Daniel Lee Mullen (Charlotte) of Kenner, La.; Walter Allen Mullen (Vicky) of Cherokee Village, Ark.; Kelly Elayne Mullen of Hernando; Constance Melinda Baker (Jim) of Lake Cormorant; Susan Lynn Jenkins (Wess) of Coldwater and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She loved them with all her heart. Peggy, retired after 27 years with the DeSoto County Board of Education as secretary to the principal of Walls Elementary and Horn Lake High School. She is preceded in death by her father, Stephen Lee Tatum; mother, Mary Emma Garrett Tatum; sister, Bobbi June Tatum. In lieu of ﬂowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, S.D. 57326 or your choice. Services will be Friday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia. Visitation before the service. Burial will follow in North Cleveland Cemetery, Cleveland.