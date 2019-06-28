HERNANDO
Paul Joseph Carroll, 27 passed away June 25, 2019. He was compassionate and friendly to everyone and never met a stranger no matter where he went. Paul had many God given talents, and extraordinary abilities in
craftsmanship, electrical and construction. He had a passion for nature and loved to be outdoors. You could usually find him fishing and hunting. Paul rarely went anywhere without his best friend and furry companion, Rambo. He is survived by his, mother Beth Carroll; father, Mark Carroll; sisters, Sherri McKinney (Shawn) and Kelley Carroll; brother, John Carroll (Samantha); grandfather, Joe Poppenheimer of Hernando; grandmother, Gayle Carroll of Madison, Ohio and his
sweetheart since childhood, Heather McKinney. Paul is a hero in the eyes of all his nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncle and cousins and to everyone that loved him. Celebration of his life will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at One Memphis Street in Hernando, with a brief time of prayer and reflection beginning at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to retrievingfreedom.org or wildlifemiss.org, in memory of Paul.