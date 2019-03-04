SOUTHAVEN
Paul Franklin Haberstroh, 73, resident of Southaven and husband of Margie Reed Haberstroh, died Feb. 28, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at DeSoto Hills Baptist Church in Southaven. Interment will be in Autumn Woods Cemetery in Olive Branch. Visitation was 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at DeSoto Hills Baptist Church. Paul was born Sept. 26, 1945 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Arthur Bonds and Gwen Dye Bonds. He was a graduate of Lepanto High School and University of Memphis Class of 1967. He worked 32 years as an account manager for M&M Mars Candy and was lovingly referred to as the “Candy Man.” He retired to enjoy watching his grandchildren play sports and managed to see almost every game. He was married Dec. 17, 1965 to the former Margie Reed and enjoyed 53 years of marriage to his best friend. He leaves his wife Margie Reed Haberstroh of Southaven; two sons, Chris Haberstroh (Michelle) of Olive Branch, Chad Haberstroh (Amy) of Southaven; two brothers, Greg Bonds of Bondsville, Arkansas, Jeff Bonds of Bondsville, Arkansas; two nieces, Wendy McCrary (Tim) and Kristy Hill (Kyle); six grandchildren, Hannah Tyner (Brandon), Parker Haberstroh, Eli Haberstroh, Reed Haberstroh, Katelyn Haberstroh and MaKayla Clark. He was preceded in death by his son, Chase Bonds Haberstroh who died Aug. 9, 2014. Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, 5384 Poplar Avenue, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38119. Arrangements provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center in Somerville, Tenn.