DESOTO COUNTY
Pamela Lynn Ferguson, 70, passed away January 19, 2020. She was a member of Life Fellowship Church. Pamela is survived by her husband, Scott R. Ferguson of Southaven; daughter, Morgan Garrett of Memphis; son, Brad Loftis of Southaven; stepsons, Christopher Ferguson of Strayhorn and Michael Ferguson of Southaven; sister, Gail Crockett of Senatobia; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and service will be 10 a.m. Saturday both at Hernando Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Desoto
Memorial Gardens Cemetery.