OLIVE BRANCH
Nellie H. Brea, wife of the late Joseph Brea, mother of four, grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 12, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at home. Mrs. Brea, a much loved woman of strong faith passed away peacefully at home with her family, who knows she is in God’s care and rejoicing with the Lord in heaven. She taught her family and friends the meaning of faith, trust, love, and compassion. She was a forgiving wife, a patient mom, a joyful grandmother and the best memaw any child could have. Nellie Jean was a woman that lived with only one wish, that all would come to know salvation through the love of Jesus Christ. Family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St., Olive Branch. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Brantley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26th Broadway, 14th floor, New York, NY 10004. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.