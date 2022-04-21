Nancy Lu Jolley, 79, of Los Fresnos, TX, died Tuesday the 12th of natural causes at Solara Hospital in Harlingen, TX.
She was a member of Cornerstone Assembly of God in Southaven, MS.
Mrs Jolley was born to Walter and Pearl Lamb in Danville, IL on July, 9, 1942. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Donald Jolley, her daughter Jodi Burks, her son Donald Jr, as well as both parents. She is survived by her sister, Lora Robertson of Danville, IL, her brother, Walter Lamb Jr. of Forsythe, IL, and her grandsons Randy Wildes of Dana Point, CA and Robert M Wildes III of Rehoboth Beach, DE, and her great grandson Liam Wildes of Atlanta, GA.
Private services will be held at a later date for the family.
Burial will be at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens.