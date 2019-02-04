NESBIT
Nancy L. Rachal, 86, passed away Feb. 4, 2019. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Hernando and a member of the local quilting club. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Edward Rachal and granddaughter, Nicole Mitchell. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Miller (Danny), Patty Mitchell (Jerry Holmes) and Sandy Spindler; sisters, Frances Jenkins and Inez Tankesley: grandchildren, Theresa Turney, Michael Turney, Chuck Turney and Rachel Spindler and great grandchildren, Alexandra Applebaum, Ben Jordan, Dylan Turney and Aleah Turney. Mass will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Hernando with the family receiving friends beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2019 at West TN State Veterans Cemetery, Memphis.