HERNANDO
Mary Lou Morgan, 84, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at her home in Hernando. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hernando Funeral Home. Funeral services were 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hernando Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Forest Hill South Cemetery. Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Degan (Kevin) of
Memphis and Sherry Williams (Fate) of Hernando; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her best friend, Mary Williams. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Coy Camp, Doyle Camp, and Dale Camp. The family is especially grateful to her granddaughter, Elizabeth Finley, and niece, Debbie Moore, who took such good care of her. Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Valley Hospice.