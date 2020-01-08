DESOTO COUNTY
Mary Elizabeth Rowe, 71, retired educator from Mississippi and Florida high schools, passed away Dec. 21, 2019 after a short illness. She is preceded in death by her parents Murphy Hugh and Elizabeth Brakefield Rowe and her beloved dog, Annabelle. Survivors include a brother Murphy Hugh Rowe Jr. (Rita), a special niece, Amy Rowe Byrd (Terry) and their children Ashley, Austin and Nash Byrd along with numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins. She retired from Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Florida, where she taught Honors English and other English classes. She also held the role of Head Union Steward in the school. She was active and held leadership positions in many educational and civic organizations. Several years ago, Ms. Rowe returned to the place where she grew up in Desoto County to begin the final chapter of her life. She was past president of the Desoto County Rebel Club affiliated with Ole Miss and parliamentarian of the Hernando Civic Garden Club. She also was an active member of Hernando United Methodist Church. Ms. Rowe graduated from Horn Lake High School where she was valedictorian and a member of the Honor Society. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in education and a Master of Arts in education with an emphasis in English from the University of Mississippi. A memorial service was be held at Hernando United Methodist Church at Friday, January 3 at 1 p.m. with visitation for family and friends at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her memory to Wesley Meadows Retirement Home in Hernando, Mississippi or a charity of choice.