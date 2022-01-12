Mary Carole Vick of Hernando, Ms, passed away on January 7, 2022 at the age of 63 after a short illness.
Mary is survived by her 2 sons, Steven Vick and Freddie Vick (Chasity), granddaughter, Oaklynn Vick, sisters, Tammy Vick, Michelle Britton (Gary), and Tonya Porter (Paul). She is predeceased by her husband, Randy Vick, her father, Forbes Johnson (Bonnie), her mother, Genevieve, her sister, Patricia Vick, and her mother-in-law, Virginia Vick.
Mary was born on December 18, 1958 to Genevieve and Forbes Johnson in Memphis, Tn. After graduation from Bishop Byrne High School and Christian Brothers College, Mary went on to have a successful career working for the state of Mississippi Health and Human Services. Mary was passionate about helping people and loved what she did for a living. She retired in June 2021 after 28 years of service.
Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Her laughter was contagious.
The family will welcome friends and family for Visitation on Friday, January 14 from 9-10 am at Forest Hill Funeral Home Midtown, Memphis, Tn. Memorial Service will follow after visitation. Burial service will be held at Forest Hill South, Memphis, Tn.
The family would like to express their thanks for the outpouring of love during this difficult time.