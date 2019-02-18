DESOTO COUNTY
Carol died and went to heaven Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. She was born Feb. 21, 1943 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Dr. Earnest and Sophia Sharp of Lafollette, Tennessee, adopted Carol into their family as their very own daughter. Carol leaves her husband of 56 years Robert K. “Bob” Smith; her daughters Sarah Bailey (Bryan) of Pope, April Carpenter (David) of Olive Branch, Ann Claire Coker (Jake) of Jonesboro, Arkansas. She leaves eight grandchildren, James Robert Bailey, Andy Bailey (Stephanie), Nelson Meredith, Sophia Carpenter, Melody, Carter, Abigail, Elizabeth Wahlquest and Trinity Carol Coker (who will welcoe Trinity Carol Coker in April 2019). She also leaves two great-grandchildren, Vallie and Harmony and her niece Susan Reed (Fred); her nephews Steve Upchurch of Knoxville and Stephen Smith (Pat) of Seymore, Tennessee and one great-nephew Brent Smith. Carol graduated from Memphis State University (University of Memphis) with honors and became a certified public accountant. For the last 40 years she has owned a small accounting practice. She was a member of Baker’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Hernando and a former member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Memphis. She enjoyed being a teacher of Sunday School classes, especially the stewardship class and the kitchen class. Carol loved to learn and she was an avid reader. She also learned to quilt and made quilts for her family. Of all the animals that God created, Carol thought that the cat was His best creation. She loved every cat she saw including lions and tigers, especially “Tom” the University of Memphis mascot. Carol was thankful to have her loving parents and sister. She could not have picked out any better. She was especially thankful to be married to the best husband in the world. She was never bored with Bob and she cherished the time with him. Her children have been a wonderful adventure and she loved being their mother and learning from them. She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Earnest and Sophia Sharp and her sister Anne Upchurch of Knoxville, Tennessee. The family will receive friends Tues., Feb. 19, 2019 at Brantley-Phillips Funeral Home, 2470 Hwy. 51 South, Hernando from 5-7 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Baker’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1965 Johnston Road, Hernando on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Robert K. Smith scholarship fund at Jones County Junior College, 900 South Court Street, Ellisville, MS 39437 or to the charity of your choice.