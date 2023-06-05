Marilyn Stutts, 86, of Jackson, Missouri, formerly of Southaven, Mississippi, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
She was born April 1, 1937, in Tilsit, Missouri, to Lawrence and Louise Roloff Kuehle. She and Gaylon Stutts were married December 7, 1958, at Zion United Methodist Church near Gordonville, also the church of Marilyn’s baptism and confirmation.
Marilyn was a 1955 graduate of Jackson High School. She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in Elementary Education.
Marilyn enjoyed a 37-year career as an elementary school and music teacher in the following schools: Portageville, Missouri; Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Hope Sullivan Elementary in Southaven and DeSoto County Academy in Olive Branch, Mississippi.
Marilyn was a resourceful, Southeast Missouri farm girl who enjoyed the simple pleasures of flower gardening, feeding hummingbirds, and performing handyman tasks, such as installing wood floors and repairing things around the house.
Her current church membership was at The Rock of Cape in Cape Girardeau, previously serving on the prayer team. At First Methodist Church in Portageville, Missouri, she served as an organist, and at First Methodist Church in Southaven, she was a member of the choir and a Sunday School teacher.
Loving survivors include her husband of 64 years, Gaylon Stutts of Jackson; their daughters, Patti Stutts and Amy (Tim) Cutler of Jackson; two grandchildren, Caitlyn and Kristopher Cutler of Jackson; a brother, the Rev. Don (Karen) Kuehle of Jackson; nephew, Aaron (Julie) Kuehle (children Wesley and Evie) of Cape Girardeau; and niece, Laura (Alan) Stanfill (daughter Avery) of St. Charles, Missouri.
Gaylon’s family includes five siblings: Teddy (Johanna) Stutts of Halls, Tennessee; Donald Stutts of Fort Myers, Florida; Linda (Dale) Woods of Bruceville, Tennessee; Glenda (Mike) Lunsford of Crossroads, Tennessee; Dixie (late Billy) Elson of Bruceville; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; an infant grandson, Caleb Cutler; Gaylon’s parents, Ernest and Mary Rice Stutts; and his brother, Mickey Stutts
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023, and from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Mark Carbaugh will conduct the funeral service at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Zion Methodist Cemetery near Gordonville.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to Prodigy Leadership Academy in Cape Girardeau; Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson; The Rock of Cape Church in Cape Girardeau; or Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Marilyn’s obituary article at mccombsfuneralhome.com.