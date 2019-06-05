OLIVE BRANCH
Margie Davis Close, 87, of Olive Branch, was peacefully called home by the Lord to her heavenly home May 8, with her children by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband Hoyte Close and 6 sisters and one granddaughter. Survivors include a daughter, Vickie and Ray DuPree of Olive Branch and Jim and Phyllis Close of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; two grandsons Alan and Jessie Dupree of Olive Branch and Todd Close of Mt. Juliet; great-grandchildren, Bailey Hobbs of Mt. Juliet and Mikee Brown of Murfreesboro Tennessee and Emma Grace DuPree of Olive Branch; two great-great-granddaughters Brinley and Rilynn. The services were held in Smithville, Tennessee on May 1, 2019. Rev. Kenneth Clayton and Alan Dupree officiated, and burial followed in DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Margie will be missed by all those that knew her and loved her.