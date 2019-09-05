SOUTHAVEN
Marcia Anne Dunlap (44) of Byhalia, went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Aug. 21, 2019. Marcia was a one of a kind free spirit who would help everyone. Her motto was to give 120 percent or nothing and she always gave 120 percent. Marcia’s favorite saying was “It’s better to ask forgiveness than permission” and she lived by this. Marcia was the kind of person that would give away everything she had and half of what you had if it would help someone. Marcia is greatly loved by all who knew her and she will be missed even more. She leaves behind her husband Art Dunlap, four sons: Jay Dunlap, Joey Haney (spouse Kayla), Brandon Haney (fiancé Hailey), and Austin Dunlap (fiancé Melissa). She also leaves behind five grandkids: Madelyn, Branson, Ashlan, Stormi, and Ace; her brother Chris Davis, her sister Jenni Davis, her dad Chris Davis Sr. (stepmom Cheryl); her grandmother Cynthia Haigh, stepsister Kerri Lynn Moore and stepfather Darron Foster. She is preceded in death by her mother Stella Foster; her grandmother Mildred Riley; her grandfather Lynn N. Carithers. A Celebration of Life party will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Byhalia Community Center (225 Hwy 309 N., Byhalia). Everyone is invited to come and celebrate the wonderful life of Marcia Anne Dunlap.