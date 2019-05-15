Southaven
Leroy Heffner, 74, of Southaven passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Southaven. A visitation was held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Longview Heights Baptist Church (4501 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch) from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. also at Longview Heights Baptist Church. Interment will immediately follow at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens (290 Goodman Road East, Southaven). Twin Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Leroy retired after 34 years from Golden Flake Snack Foods. He served as a faithful member of Longview Heights Baptist Church where he was also a dedicated volunteer in the Four Friends Special Needs Ministry. He also enjoyed sharing the gospel as a member of The Gideons International. Leroy never met a stranger and knew no enemies. He never hesitated to speak to someone, if for nothing else, just to brighten their day. He not only truly loved his entire family; he truly loved his friends as well. Those that came to know him couldn’t help but love him. Leroy’s large presence always shined with his warmth and friendliness. Leroy Heffner leaves behind his loving wife of almost 37 years, Anne Heffner; daughters, Margie (Stan) Abel of Oxford and Patti (William) Jerome of Southaven; grandchildren, Jessica Jerome, Patrick Jerome, Allison Abel, and Anna Abel; three brothers, Robert (Shirley Ann) Heffner, Paul (Jan) Heffner, and Charlie (Jeannie) Heffner; numerous nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Rebel. Leroy Heffner is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Margaret Heffner; brothers, Leon Heffner, Darnell Heffner and a half-brother James Heffner; and half-sister, Juanita Barnett. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Four Friends Special Needs Ministry at Longview Heights Baptist Church (4501 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654).