Lawrence “Ross” Thomas, passed away at his home in Hernando, MS on
December 11, 2021. Ross loved his family first and foremost and enjoyed being surrounded by them. His second love was hunting. Everyone who knew him knew he was a child at heart based on his love of playing pranks. He could often be heard when asked how he was during his long illness “It don’t get no better than this!”. Ross is survived by his beloved wife and caregiver Melissa Thomas, his children Brayden and Camden Valentine, Michael Thomas, and Kristin Farrell (Adam), brothers Donald Lee Stewart (Amy), William Thomas, Timothy Earl Bell, sister Winona Matthews, grandchildren McKinley Farrell and Ethan Farrell, Hayden Thomas, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased in death by his parents William Thomas, Bobby and Gilly Joy Bell, his brothers Ronald Clayton Stewart and John Roy Stewart.
Services will be as follows:
Thursday, December 16, 2021
visitation: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Service: 1:00 pm
Both at Hernando United Methodist Church
1890 Mt. Pleasant Rd
Hernando, MS 38632
Burial at Forest Hill South
2545 E Holmes Rd.
Memphis, TN 38118