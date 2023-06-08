Laverne “Cooter” Riales, 89, of Southaven, MS went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2023.
Verne was born on April 14, 1934 in Como, MS. He was preceded in death by his father, Murray Gifford Riales; mother, Texie Adaline Wates Riales; brothers, Arthur Ray Riales and Art Thomas Riales; first wife, Faye Earwood Riales who passed away in 1994; and son, Danny Eugene Riales.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia J. Riales; daughters: Cathy Ayers, Paula Jordan, Phyllis Heslep, and Ann Williams; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Verne served our country in the United States Army from January 4, 1956 to January 4, 1962. He retired from Mead Containers where he worked as the third shift manager. T
he family will receive friends for a time of visitation at Brantley Funeral Home on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 2-4 pm. A graveside service will be held at Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw, MS on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 11:00 am.