Laura Mae Coleman Ferguson Treadway, of Wesley Meadows, 1325 Mcingvale Rd. Hernando MS, 89, passed away on August 23, 2023, at Baptist Desoto Hospital. She was born on July 28, 1934, at home in Coldwater, Mississippi.
Services will be held at the Hernando Baptist Church 11 E Center Street, Hernando, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Monday - August 28, 2023 at 11 am until a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 1 pm. Interment will be at Scotland Cemetery, 2209 Scotland Rd, Coldwater, Mississippi immediately after the service.
Mae owned and operated the Coleman’s Bar-B-Que restaurant here in Hernando for 23 years. Coleman’s opened in 1971. She was a successful business owner, an active member of the Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations.
Ms. Treadway’s life began simply on an 80-acre farm in Tate County, Mississippi, where her family raised pigs and chickens, grew vegetables and cotton in the years following the depression.
She graduated from Coldwater High School in 1952. She was the “head” cheerleader and voted “Friendliest” in her class. Upon graduation, she married Carl Ferguson of Independence, who was in the Army. They immediately moved to San Francisco. She worked in an office in downtown San Francisco. They were transferred to Illinois, and their 1st daughter, Carla, was born.
The family later returned to the Independence area and went into dairy and crop farming. Carl also worked at Trunkline Gas Company.
Mae’s brother, A.B. Coleman Jr., had started the Coleman’s Bar-B-Que franchise and suggested the family purchase a franchise and open it in Hernando, Mississippi. Ms. Treadway attended Northwest Community College and was an active member of the Hernando Baptist Church for many years.
Ms. Treadway was the widow of Milton Treadway. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Burrough Coleman Sr. and Agnes Pearl Carpenter; brothers, Harold Andrew Coleman, James Thomas Coleman, A.B. Coleman Jr., and Bobby “Bob” Gene Coleman; and sisters, Pauline Von Staden, Lurline Whitmore, and Violet Perkins. She is survived by her Sister, Jean Johnson of Pocahontas, Arkansas. She is also survived by daughters Carla Dlugach and her husband Rick of Independence, Pam Ferguson of Hernando and son Bobby Ferguson and his wife, Becky of Independence, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren .
Ms. Treadway lived life to the fullest! She had a thirst for knowledge, was well-read, and traveled extensively worldwide. She was an avid golfer and played in several leagues. She loved her three children and made it a part of her mission in life to teach them morals, values, and ethics. She took her job as a mother seriously and continually pulled her family together to “make memories.” She will be missed.