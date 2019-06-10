WYATTE
Larry E. Allison, 69, of Wyatte, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. Mr. Allison was a United States Marine Corps Veteran and served in Vietnam. A true patriot, Mr. Allison had worked for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and was once the Chief of Police for Byhalia. He retired from Holland Truck Lines. In addition to his work in these areas, Mr. Allison was also a cattle farmer and loved hunting, fishing, and was a land conservationist. He was a member of Wyatte Baptist Church where he served on security detail. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast and loved his family dearly. Mr. Allison was preceded in death by his parents, Evie Moore and Gerald Allison. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Diane L. Allison and his children, Tracey Ann Alonzo (Pete), D. Michelle Allison Freeze (Carey), and Larry Brian Allison (Christie). He is also survived by his siblings, Linda Callahan, Ruby Gardner, Betsey Allison, David Allison, Danny Allison, Dennis “Glen” Allison, and Nathan Allison. He also leaves to cherish his memory seven grandchildren, Briana Catleberry, Paige Alvarez (Chuy), Izabel Alonzo, Emma Grace Freeze, Cade Allen Freeze, Avery Elizabeth Freeze, and Carson Allen Freeze; two great-grandchildren, Rylan Alvarez and Aubrey Alvarez; his best four-legged friend, Jake, who, in his words was “smarter than most people he met,” and many nieces and nephews. The family received friends Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Wyatte Baptist Church, and the funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10 a.m., also at the church. Interment with military honors will take place in the North Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Kilmichael. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.brantleyfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wyatte Baptist Church School in Mr. Allison’s name for tuition for needy children. Brantley Funeral Home of Olive Branch has been entrusted with the care of the family.