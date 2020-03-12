NESBIT
Kenneth Lee Scallorn, 66, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home in Nesbit. Mr. Scallorn was a member of the York Right Masons, where he achieved the rank of Knights Templer. He was also a Shriner. Mr. Scallorn retired from 25 years of owning his own business. Among his many hobbies, he loved trucks and motorcycles, riding in his Corvette, going to motorcycle rallies, eating chocolate and eating out with family and friends. He was also an avid LSU and NASCAR fan, and will be remembered as a very generous and giving person, who never met a stranger.
Among those who will cherish his memory are his wife, Roxanne Theis Scallorn; two sons, Jason Scallorn (Carla) and Kevin Scallorn (Kristy); one stepdaughter, Alexandra Merlino (Zack); four grandchildren, Brandon, Brady, Hailey and Kyndell Scallorn; and four step-grandchildren, Canion, Harber and Knox Merlino and Nathaniel Farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Mae Scallorn and Marvin Kenneth Scallorn; A graveside service was held at Hebron Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.