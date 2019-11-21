WALLS
Kathy Truss, 75, of Walls passed away on Nov. 13, 2019. She was retired from The Daily Journal Tupelo as an advertising director and The Baldwin News as a publisher. Kathy also worked as an administrative assistant for the DeSoto County Schools system. She was a member of Redemption Church in Hernando. Kathy is survived by her husband, Larry Truss of Walls; daughter, Elizabeth Burgess (Trey) of Charlotte, N.C.; son, Gary Mixon of Hamilton, Ala.; sister, Margarete Smith of Lexington, Ala.; brother, J.O. Duke of Hamilton, Ala. and two grandchildren, Price and Paxton Burgess. She was preceded in death by her son, Stevie Mixon. Service was at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Hernando Funeral Home with the family receiving friends beginning at 12 p.m. Interment followed at Autumn Woods Cemetery in Olive Branch.