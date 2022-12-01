Joshua Alan Jones, age 24, of Memphis, was killed in the Donetsk region of Ukraine by Russian forces on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 while assisting the country of Ukraine against Russia. He was born on March 31, 1998 to Jeffrey Jones and Misty (Weber) Gossett.
Joshua was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Drummonds, TN, and had served in the United States Army. He was a National Certified EMT, a member of the International Jiu-Jitsu Association, and had the TEES Dignitary Protection. While serving in the Army, he was the recipient of six commendations, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon. He was also a graduate of the Israeli Tactical Training Group, a member of the Ukraine GUR Intelligence Unit, a member of the Norman Brigade, and a member of the Ukraine International Legion.
Joshua is preceded in death by his grandfather, Johnny Weber, great grandparents Lenard and Irma Lee Hardin, and RC and Ruby Weber.
In addition to his parents, Joshua will be remembered by his sisters Brie Lee, Mackenzie Gossett, and Amelia Gossett, stepfather Eddie Gossett, grandparents Paul and Gwynn Jones, Sherry and Scott Reynolds, Bonnie Weber, and Eddie and Taffy Gossett, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Twin Oaks Funeral Home, 290 Goodman Road East, Southaven, from 12:00 pm until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 pm.