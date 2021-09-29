Johnny Mac Manis, born August 8, 1948, departed this life peacefully at his daughter’s home in Wylie, TX on September 13, 2021, after a brief illness. He is preceded in death by his wife Sheryl Lee (Brannan), Parents Edward Gerald and Fay Ailene Manis (Pyland), Sister Demetra “Midge” Harlan, and Nephew “Ritchey” Lee Brannan.
He leaves behind his children Jenny Patton (Lee), Nichole Thomas (Brandon) and Mary Jane Nailen (Danny) who was like a daughter to him, His sister Geraline Mahan (Manis) and brother Eddie Manis.
Johnny grew up in Caraway, AR, where he attended High School before joining the United States Army. He later worked for White Motor Company, American Freight, Yellow and Roadway as a Diesel Mechanic. When he finally retired his tool belt, he worked for the Desoto County School System as a School Bus Fleet Manager. He also served many years as a Softball Coach and Commissioner for the Southaven Greenbrook Ball fields.
Although he wore many hats throughout his life, his most favorite was Uncle to many nieces and nephews: Scott, Steff, Mark, John, Theresa, Steve, Eddie and Cheley, and Paw Paw to his grandchildren Owen, Emma, Ian, Allie, Anna Reese, Erin, Nicole, and Katherine. When he wasn’t with family, Johnny could be found tinkering in his tool shed, or having coffee with his best friend Charles. He left a beautiful life and legacy of love to many others.
A celebration of life will be held October 4th, 2021, at 6:00 pm at Desoto Hills Baptist Church in Southaven. Address: 4680 Getwell Rd. Southaven, Mississippi 38672