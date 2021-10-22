John D. Murley, 74, of Southaven, went home to be with the Lord on the morning of Thursday, October 21, 2021.
He is survived by his sweetheart wife of 54 years, Lynn S. Murley; son John B. Murley and daughter Laura Murley Long; daughter- in-law Sherry Murley and son-in-law Robert L. Long.
He is additionally survived by three beloved grandchildren: Jonathan P. Murley, Sarah Grace Murley and Laura Anne (Annie) Long, all of Hernando and Nesbit; a sister Linda Murley Oliveira (Cody) of Memphis; great-grandsons Weylyn and Fisher Murley and several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and grand-nephews, along with his uncle James Murley (Jean) who survive. John Murley was born to Denford L. and Anne Murley in Jackson, Tenn., on Nov. 30, 1946. He was a 1964 graduate of Whitehaven High School where he discovered what truly motivated him through the school’s vocational machine shop program. He excelled in that vocation and found his passion for machining. He applied what he learned and went on to become a tool and die maker and eventually a manufacturing engineer at Richard’s Medical in Memphis (now known as Smith & Nephew). In 1994, he left Smith & Nephew and shortly after founded Integrity Systems in 1996 out of his home garage. He grew Integrity Systems Medical into a premier contract surgical instrument manufacturer, now in its location in Olive Branch since 2001.
John Murley took the passion and talents that God gave him and not only built a business, upon the front of which is displayed a plaque that proclaims: “To God Be The Glory,” but used the blessings from God to, in turn, bless countless others. With an extremely generous heart and Christ-like love for others, God multiplied those talents and blessings, among which a loving family and circle of many friends. Through his generosity, John Murley touched the lives of those family and friends as well as a great many individuals he didn’t even know. Visitation is scheduled from 1:30 until 3 p.m. at Hernando Funeral Home with a memorial service to begin at 3 p.m.
Burial will follow in New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Nesbit, 3850 Church Road. The church and cemetery is located at the intersection of Church and Horn Lake roads.