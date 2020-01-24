DESOTO COUNTY
Jo Ann Patton Wilroy, 84, passed away in Denver, Colorado on Mon., January 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Bertie (Price) Patton; her brother, Jerry T. Patton; and her husband of 38
years, William E. “Sonny” Wilroy Jr. She is survived by her children, Ed Wilroy of Cripple Creek, Colorado, Lou Ann Cull (Rob) of Denver, Marcy Wilroy of Chicago, Illinois, and Blair (Megan) Wilroy of Kildeer, Illinois. Jo Ann was affectionately known as “JoJo” to her grandchildren, Emily Cull, Emma and Jack Wilroy, and godson Bridge Leigh. Jo Ann was a graduate of the University of Mississippi and received master’s degrees from the University of Mississippi and Peabody College, Vanderbilt University. She served as a librarian at the Memphis Public Library and Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Tenn. and First Regional Library, a five-county library system headquartered in Hernando, where she was assistant director. Jo Ann served on the boards of directors of the DeSoto County Historical Society (Historic DeSoto Foundation) and Hernando United Methodist Church. She was a commissioner for the Region 2 Mental Health Center in Oxford. In retirement, Jo Ann served as a member of the Volunteer Corps at Vail Valley Medical Center in Vail, Colo. The family received friends Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at First Regional Library, 370 W. Commerce Street, Hernando. A celebration of life will be held in the Denver area at a later date. In memory of Jo Ann, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at http://act.alz.org/goto/JoAnnWilroy.