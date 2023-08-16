Jerry Wayne Chambliss, lifelong resident of Southaven, Mississippi, passed away at the age of 69 on August 11, 2023.
Jerry lived a full life, sharing the last 20 years with his wife Angela Kelley Chambliss traveling the United States and enjoying Ole Miss football with family and friends. Jerry was a fun-loving, witty, resilient, humble man who demonstrated a quiet, steady strength and was admired by those who knew him well.
Jerry was born to Donald Ray Chambliss, Sr. and Shirley Rutland Chambliss on February 27, 1954. He lived his entire life on Swinnea Road near Goodman Road on land that had been in the Rutland family since the 1830s. Jerry attended Horn Lake High School and then graduated from the new Southaven High School in its first graduating class in 1972. Jerry married his first wife Teresa Limberg, and in 1982 they had their first and only child Amy Nicole Chambliss. Jerry later married Angela Kelley, his love for over 20 years. In addition to Angela and Amy, Jerry is survived by His mother Shirley, his older brother Donald Ray Chambliss, Jr and his sister Barbara Sappenfield.
In 1985 Jerry started Chambliss Builders, Inc. with his father and brother. For the next 38 years they built thousands of homes all across DeSoto County. Jerry remained as President of Chambliss Homes, Inc until the day he died.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Donald R. Chambliss, Sr., his uncle Shorty Chambliss, and his grandparents, Philip Chambliss and Lilly Mae Chambliss. Jerry is survived by his wife, Angela, his daughter, Amy Uselton (Cris Uselton); his grandkids Andon, Dalton, and Alex; his step-children Andrea Burt, Daniel Kelley, and Chris Kelley; step grandchildren Ayla, Aniah, and Christian; beloved nephews and nieces Donnie Chambliss III (Heather), McKeever Heun (Rachel), Jason Sappenfield (Heather), Ryan Sappenfield (Joanna), Allison Chambliss Kupperman (Shane), Taylor Chambliss, and CareyAnne Chambliss. Jerry also leaves behind his life-long best friends Robbie Jones, Johnny Coleman, Bob Cannon, and his Ole Miss football RV family.
Visitation will be Monday, August 21, 12:00-2:00pm at First Baptist Church, 505 Goodman Rd W, Horn Lake, MS followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2:00pm.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry’s name to First Baptist Church Horn Lake, to the Ole Miss Athletic Association football department, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.