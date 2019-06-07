DESOTO COUNTY
Janice Jean Doughty passed away at home on June 4, 2019 at the age of 80. Janice is predeceased by her husband, Thomas Doughty; her mother, Francis Hollingsworth LaBaw and her father, Edwin LaBaw. She is survived by her sister, Jane Michael of Paris, Tennessee; her sister, Sherrill Glick of Lawndale, Illinois; her brother, Edwin Marques LaBaw of Chula, Missouri. Janice is lovingly remembered by her children: daughter Bobbie Macor (Mark Macor) of Duluth, Minnesota; son Pat Barker (Leigh Anne Barker) of Hernando; daughter Lori Barker; son Paul Barker (Kathy Barker) of Hackensack, New Jersery; son George (Scott) Barker (Sandra Barker) of East Meadow, New York. She is fondly remembered by her grandchildren Angela, Joe, Dana, Kelly, Andrew, Alexandria, Aaron, Brianne, Eric, Kyle and Jake, and her 11 great-grandchildren. Janice was a life long animal lover and enjoyed gardening. She cherished the many friendships she had throughout her life. Her occupations were always centered around service to others. In lieu of flowers, her wishes were that donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project. Memorial Service will be held on June 25 at 1 p.m. at Gracewood Baptist Church located at 8551 Getwell Road, Southaven, Mississippi 38672.