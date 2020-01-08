HERNANDO
James Harold Hornsby of Hernando departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. at the age of 79. He worked as a truck driver for Marten Transport for many years and was a Christian. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Charlotte Burdick Hornsby of the home; one son, James Keith Hornsby of Hernando; two daughters, Tina Hornsby (Cynthia Garrett) of Horn Lake, and Jackie Hornsby Balser (Tony) of Olive Branch: one brother, Donnie Hornsby (Diane) of Haleyville, Ala.: one sister, Iva Jean Hunter (Arville) of Haleyville; three grandchildren, Sabreena Balser, James D. Balser and Brock Balser. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Hernando Funeral Home in Hernando. A celebration of Life Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. with pastor Brian Tillman officiating.