DeSoto County
James Floyd Dunlap went home to be with our Lord on May 19, 2019 at the age of 71, after a prolonged illness. He was born January 6, 1948 and was the son of Augusta James and Lucille Dunlap. Rough and tumble in his youth, he never strayed from a challenge nor did he ever meet a stranger. All who knew him, knew that there was a kind word, a warm meal, a quiet haven, or just an occasional bit of wisdom that made you laugh whenever you needed them. Floyd served his country with honor when she called during the Vietnam War, where he met and began a lifelong brotherhood with his cousin James Edward Dunlap. Together they fought in a war, came home to families, raised their own families to love unconditionally, and shared many wonderful memories with all that were near. He loved to camp with his family (which grew to include anyone he met), often filling campgrounds with days of laughter, fun, and togetherness. One of his greatest joys was his service as an assistant coach for a city league football team, where his wisdom and faith provided those that he mentored with a sense of security seldom found in the world. He was always quick with a compliment, but also an admonishment if the situation warranted. Everyone who looked up to him knew that his warmth and strength would be on display in equal measure, no matter the situation. Whether a friend or an acquaintance, it wasn’t long before you were family and that is what mattered most to him. You always knew that the love he shared with you, was meant to be shared with all who knew him. Floyd is survived by his wife Jacqueline S. Dunlap, and his children Selena C. Dunlap, Micki E. McMillen, Galen (Joey) Dunlap, Bruce McMillen, Tara R. Dunlap, and Tracy Dean. He is also survived by his sister Debbie Turner and his brother Ricky Dunlap. Floyd is also survived by eight grandchildren who loved and cherished their PawPaw very much. Exodus 23:20 — “See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared.”