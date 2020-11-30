Hernando Alderman Elhanan “Sonny” Bryant died Saturday, Nov. 28. He was 79 years old.
Bryant served on the Hernando Board of Aldermen for many years and represented Ward One. During his time serving as an alderman, he was a strong advocate for the Hernando Animal Shelter. Read his full obituary, submitted by Hernando Funeral Home, below.
Elhanan R. “Sonny” Bryant, 79 a lifelong resident of Hernando, MS and a city of Hernando alderman passed away at his home on November 28, 2020. He was born to the late Rubel and Ruth Bryant on October 15, 1941. He graduated from Hernando High School and Northwest Junior College. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was retired from the Desoto County Sheriffs Department, United States Postal Service and Bryant Tire and Service Center. Sonny has a love for fishing, cooking, dancing, drinking a cold beer and telling you exactly what he thought. He referred to himself as “Honest Sonny” to know him was to love him.
Sonny was preceded in death by his brother, Billy “Jug” Bryant. He leaves behind his son, Paul Bryant, daughter, Janet Bryant Ward, granddaughter, Madison Holland Bryant, his significant other, Kathie Perry and her family, sisters, Jeanette Martin, Ann Chamberlin, Betty Dunn and Patsy Carey along with a host of family and friends as well as a special little boy, Levi Arnold that called him “Pop Son”.
A drive through visitation will be from 1 pm until 3 pm, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home, 1909 West Oak Grove Road, Hernando, MS. A private graveside service will follow for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Hernando Animal Shelter, Building Fund, City of Hernando, c/o Katie Harbin, 475 W. Commerce Street, Hernando, MS 38632. A project he had hoped to see completed during his tenure.
**Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Alderman Bryant served on the Hernando Board of Aldermen since 2017. The story has been updated with accurate information.