SOUTHAVEN
Helen Loudon Morris Denton, 79, of Southaven, passed away on July 22, 2019 surrounded by her family at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. She was born in 1939 in Truman, Arkansas and retired from NAPA after many years of faithful service. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Goodman Oaks Church of Christ, 1700 Goodman Road in Southaven. She is the widow of William Randolph Denton and is survived by her daughter, Sandra Kay Edge and her husband Garry of Hernando; three sons, Randy Denton and his wife Alice of Lake Cormorant, Jack Denton and his wife Jennifer of Walls and John Denton and his wife Patricia of Nesbit; three sisters, Phyllis Metzer of Spokane, Washington, Patsy Rains of Brownsville, Tennessee and Debbie Hoard of Bartlett, Tennessee; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Morris and Jean Morris, both of Olive Branch; nine grandchildren, Jamie, Rob, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Justin, Lucy, Audrea, John Jr. and Caleb; nine great-grandchildren, Mason, Braden, Will, Alicyn, Robyn, Brolin, Caden, Luke and Harper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Christine Morris and four brothers, J.T. Morris and his wife Becky, Tommy Morris, Butch Morris and Joe Morris.